Zazenski, Frances J. , - 92, of Morehead City, NC passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Lighthouse Village in Jacksonville. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 13, 2020, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Father Thomas Davis. Frances lived in New Gretna, NJ for 25 years, and was the President of New Gretna Volunteer Fire Company Lady Auxiliary and she was manager of the New Gretna House for approximately 10 years. She was a volunteer at Coastal Community Action. She loved crocheting and knitting. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Wilson, and husband Mark of Morehead City; sons, Eugene Zazenski and companion Kathy Gruler of New Gretna, NJ and Gary Zazenski and wife Lina of Hubert; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Zazenski; son, John Zazenski ; and parents, Stefan and Jenny Zazenski. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Association online at support.brightfocus.org or donate your time to help Alzheimer's patients. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
Most Popular
-
Police-involved shooting near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border
-
Sea lice found at some South Jersey beaches
-
WATCH: Construction crews prep for the demolition of Trump Plaza
-
Stockton student's background image during Zoom meeting leads to formal complaint
-
Luxury Egg Harbor Township home offers the shelter and serenity of a forest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.