Zazenski, Frances J. , - 92, of Morehead City, NC passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Lighthouse Village in Jacksonville. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 13, 2020, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Father Thomas Davis. Frances lived in New Gretna, NJ for 25 years, and was the President of New Gretna Volunteer Fire Company Lady Auxiliary and she was manager of the New Gretna House for approximately 10 years. She was a volunteer at Coastal Community Action. She loved crocheting and knitting. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Wilson, and husband Mark of Morehead City; sons, Eugene Zazenski and companion Kathy Gruler of New Gretna, NJ and Gary Zazenski and wife Lina of Hubert; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Zazenski; son, John Zazenski ; and parents, Stefan and Jenny Zazenski. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Association online at support.brightfocus.org or donate your time to help Alzheimer's patients. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.

Tags

Load entries