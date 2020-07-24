Zarrello, James C., - 80, of Absecon, passed away July 20, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, he lived in Galloway before moving to Absecon 17 years ago. He worked as a union official with the United Auto Workers at GM in Clark for many years. He later became a dealer and worked at many of the casinos in the area, lastly with Caesar's. Jim was a music lover and enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. In his free time, he also loved crabbing and enjoyed watching baseball, especially the New York Yankees. He was an animal lover and loved his dogs. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne M. (nee Alfano) Zarrello; his children, Melissa Seidman (Zach), Ava Horst (Dan), and Jimmy Zarrello; his sister, Carol Fragola; his 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery Mays Landing. Please note, if you plan to attend the service, masks are required to be worn. Memorial contributions in his name are appreciated to the Atlantic County Humane Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Services are handled through Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

