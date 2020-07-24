Zarrello, James C., - 80, of Absecon, passed away July 20, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, he lived in Galloway before moving to Absecon 17 years ago. He worked as a union official with the United Auto Workers at GM in Clark for many years. He later became a dealer and worked at many of the casinos in the area, lastly with Caesar's. Jim was a music lover and enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. In his free time, he also loved crabbing and enjoyed watching baseball, especially the New York Yankees. He was an animal lover and loved his dogs. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne M. (nee Alfano) Zarrello; his children, Melissa Seidman (Zach), Ava Horst (Dan), and Jimmy Zarrello; his sister, Carol Fragola; his 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery Mays Landing. Please note, if you plan to attend the service, masks are required to be worn. Memorial contributions in his name are appreciated to the Atlantic County Humane Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Services are handled through Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Most Popular
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
Black Lives Matter protest held in Wildwood a week after controversial arrest
-
Judge says South Jersey gym can remain open if it follows state's guidelines. Owners say that's not going to happen.
-
2 Philadelphia men arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana on Atlantic City Boardwalk, resisting arrest
-
Atlantic City teacher goes viral with children's book list to spark conversation on racism
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.