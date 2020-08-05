Young, Robert A. Sr., - 84, of South Dennis, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born in Camden, NJ to the late Paul I. and Margaret Nickerson Young, he lived here over 50 years after moving from Fairview Court in Camden. He was a correctional officer at Leesburg State Prison. He enjoyed going to music with Erik and driving. Mr. Young is survived by his brother, Paul Young; his sons, Robert Young, Jr., Erik Young, and Kurt Young; his grandchildren, Amanda Young, Crystal Young, and Michael Young; and his great grandchildren, Elizabeth Eller and Lillian Eller. A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, followed by a graveside service at Union Cemetery, 856 Route 47, South Dennis. Social distancing practices will be followed, and face coverings are required. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

