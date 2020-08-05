Young, Robert A. Sr., - 84, of South Dennis, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born in Camden, NJ to the late Paul I. and Margaret Nickerson Young, he lived here over 50 years after moving from Fairview Court in Camden. He was a correctional officer at Leesburg State Prison. He enjoyed going to music with Erik and driving. Mr. Young is survived by his brother, Paul Young; his sons, Robert Young, Jr., Erik Young, and Kurt Young; his grandchildren, Amanda Young, Crystal Young, and Michael Young; and his great grandchildren, Elizabeth Eller and Lillian Eller. A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, followed by a graveside service at Union Cemetery, 856 Route 47, South Dennis. Social distancing practices will be followed, and face coverings are required. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
Teachers in Atlantic County call for remote learning to start 2020-21 school year
-
Atlantic City Electric offers career training program leading to full-time career
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Bellmawr gym owners kick down barricade to reopen
-
Assault on 11-year-old left her with swollen eyes, bite marks, bald patch: Affidavit
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: Murphy tightens restrictions on indoor gatherings to 25 people
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.