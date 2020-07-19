Yagmourian, Harry W. , - 69, of Ventnor, died Tues July 7th 2020 at Shore Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug 6th 1950 to the late Dorothy and Harry Yagmourian in Phila Pa. He served with the 101st airborne in the Vietnam conflict. He was a highly decorated Sgt in the infantry and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He moved to South Jersey in the early 80's and worked various jobs until joining the postal service in 1995. He worked in numerous locations including Margate, Ventnor, Pleasantville and lastly the the Atlantic City Branch upon his retirement in Nov 2018. He was affecttionately known as DeHatt by many of his friends at his favorite watering holes, especially Roberts Place, where he will be sorely missed. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, his son Jon Yagmourian, his loving partner Melinda E Gerstle. His brothers Dennis and Gary, and his sister Jane Voorhees. His godmother Jane Sullivan, and his neices and nephew and many cousins. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25th, at 1pm, at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

