Xander, Madelyn Ruth, - 83, of Pleasantville, passed away July 10, 2020. Born and raised in Paulsboro, NJ, she was a graduate of Paulsboro High School. She lived in Pomona before moving to Pleasantville 6 years ago. Madelyn was a veteran of the Korean War, assigned to occupied Germany and serving as a nurse. She was a waitress for many years working for Tropicana and Resorts Casinos. She worked as a manager for Evergreen Woods Campground in Pomona, retiring in 2014. Madelyn was a member of Absecon VFW Post 9462 where she served as Officer of The Day. In her free time, she enjoyed watching western movies and especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Madelyn is survived by her son, Ivan (Mac) McNew and his girlfriend, Tracey Feigan; and her grandchildren, Brandon, Roselle, and Rianna McNew. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 11AMon Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
