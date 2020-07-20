Wristbridge, George Paul (Geep), - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, was born 7/3/1943 and died 7/19/2020. He was a member of the Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing and proudly served in the 355 Tactical Fighter Squadron at Phu Cat Air Force Base in Vietnam from 1968-1969. He stayed friends with many of his fellow airmen to this very day. They met for breakfast once a week with other veterans and he was so proud to be included in this elite group. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, bird watching, and duck decoy carving, for which he won several awards. He was also an avid Philadelphia sports fan and could often be found screaming at the T.V. Geep is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, NaDean. He is also survived by 2 daughters, Susan Tharp (Russ) of Lindenwold, Rebecca Gravenstine (Jack) of Galloway, and 1 son James (Jenn Caville) of Egg Harbor Township. He has 5 granddaughters- Jennifer and Michelle Tharp, Paige and Abigail Gravenstine, and Mickey Caville and his grandson Ricky Caville. He is also survived by many friends and relatives whom he adored and they adored him. Geep made lifelong friendships and everyone he met was his buddy. He will be sorely missed. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Frezenius Dialysis, Linwood Care Center, and Holy Redeemer Nurses for their loving care. A viewing will be held Friday, July 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Adams Perfect in Northfield, NJ. Burial will be at the Estell Manor Veterans Cemetery, where he will receive full military honors. Due to COVID-19, the family will have an honorary breakfast in his honor at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, he would have loved a donation in his name to your favorite veterans charity of your choice.

