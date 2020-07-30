Woods, Loretta, - 74, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at home. She was born on August 2, 1945, in Chicago to Harry Walker and Maggie Lee Murphy. Loretta truly had the gift of giving to all she came in contact with. She truly will be missed and is loved by many. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Heavensway Baptist Church, EHT, NJ, Viewing 10:00 am-12:00 pm, Service at 12:00 pm. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, (609) 383-9994

