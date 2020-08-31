Woodard, Jessie Bell, - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. Jessie was born in Greene County, N.C. to Rev. Providence Blount and Bettie Adams Blount. She was the fourth of nine children, and attended school in Ayden, N.C. Jessie worked for Cornet Cleaners in Margate for 15 years, later working for various retail clothing shops. She lastly worked for Bendix Cleaners in Atlantic City and Childcare Network of Linwood, both for many years until retirement. Jessie was a member of Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City, where she served faithfully in several ministries for over 63 years. She loved the Lord and her church family. Jessie is predeceased by her husband, James Arthur Woodard; her parents, Providence and Bettie Blount; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Carrie Woodard; sister and brother-in-law, Lillie Mae and Leslie Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Bishop Robert L. and Rosa Mae Blount; brother-in-law, Mike Thompson; sister, Silva Jane Blount; sister and brother-in-law, Bettie and Ralph Loftin; brother, Providence Blount, Jr.; niece, Annette Blount; nephews, Ronald, Craig and Rodney Blount; brothers-in-law, John Earl Woodard, Willie Clay Woodard, Jimmy Eugene Miller and Isaiah Mack; and sister-in-law, Carrie Mack. Jessie is survived by her son, Curtis T. Gunn, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Melissa R. Gunn; her sisters, Hazel Grey Thompson and Susan Dorn; brother-in-law, Gene Allen Dorn; sisters-in-law, Marie Miller and Yvonne Blount; and a host of nieces, nephews, and longtime friends. Friends may call from 10AM until 11AM Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, Graveside services will follow at 11:45AM in the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Face masks and social distancing will be required during both gatherings. Arrangements are entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

