Woodard, Jessie Bell, - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. Jessie was born in Greene County, N.C. to Rev. Providence Blount and Bettie Adams Blount. She was the fourth of nine children, and attended school in Ayden, N.C. Jessie worked for Cornet Cleaners in Margate for 15 years, later working for various retail clothing shops. She lastly worked for Bendix Cleaners in Atlantic City and Childcare Network of Linwood, both for many years until retirement. Jessie was a member of Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City, where she served faithfully in several ministries for over 63 years. She loved the Lord and her church family. Jessie is predeceased by her husband, James Arthur Woodard; her parents, Providence and Bettie Blount; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Carrie Woodard; sister and brother-in-law, Lillie Mae and Leslie Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Bishop Robert L. and Rosa Mae Blount; brother-in-law, Mike Thompson; sister, Silva Jane Blount; sister and brother-in-law, Bettie and Ralph Loftin; brother, Providence Blount, Jr.; niece, Annette Blount; nephews, Ronald, Craig and Rodney Blount; brothers-in-law, John Earl Woodard, Willie Clay Woodard, Jimmy Eugene Miller and Isaiah Mack; and sister-in-law, Carrie Mack. Jessie is survived by her son, Curtis T. Gunn, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Melissa R. Gunn; her sisters, Hazel Grey Thompson and Susan Dorn; brother-in-law, Gene Allen Dorn; sisters-in-law, Marie Miller and Yvonne Blount; and a host of nieces, nephews, and longtime friends. Friends may call from 10AM until 11AM Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, Graveside services will follow at 11:45AM in the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Face masks and social distancing will be required during both gatherings. Arrangements are entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.