Williams, Phyllis, - 80, of Egg Harbor City, passed from this life to her heavenly reward on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was a graduate of Trenton State, where she obtained a degree in Early Childhood Development. She worked as a Preschool Teacher for Head Start. She enjoyed serving the Lord, writing poetry, visiting nursing homes, and was President of the Women's Aglow Fellowship of Ocean City, NJ. Phyllis truly loved the Lord and was thankful to be saved. Her favorite scripture was John 3:16. She was married to her husband James E. Williams, Sr. for 44 years prior to his death. She leaves behind 6 children, Jacqueline Butler, Javanna Williams, Judith Williams-Wright, James E. Williams, Jr, (Karen), Andre Williams (Angela), and Katherine Williams. She will be sadly missed by her 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter, her brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of her life will be held on August 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Saraceno Funeral Home, located at 1114 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. A private interment will be at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. Flowers can be sent directly to Saraceno Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to www.saracenofuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries