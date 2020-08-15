Williams-Bolton, Joyce May, - 78, of Atlantic City, born August 26, 1941, in Scullville, NJ passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2020. She grew up in Atlantic City where she spent most of her life. She is survived by: her daughters, Nitza and Bonnie; sons, Timmy, Tony, David and Juny; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. Funeral services are private and entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

