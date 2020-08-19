Wiggins, William, - 79, of Atlantic City, went home to see the Lord on August 14, 2020. William was born in Halifax County, NC on June 18, 1941. Born to his parents, Olivia Wiggins and Cowell Wiggins, William had 11 siblings. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Roosevelt Wiggins, Grover Wiggins, and Theopolus Wiggins; his sisters, Orzunia Johnson, Odell Moore, Idinia Tanner, Maggie Dennis, Adene Wiggins, and Ellamae Bryant. Still living are his sisters, Denise Bailey and Alece Mitchell. William was so full of life to know him was to love him. Everyone who came in contact with him loved him. He would give his last dollar to help someone in need. William loved his family and kept everyone laughing with his sense of humor. It was never a dull moment when he was around. William was definitely a lady's man. William enjoyed fishing, loved fashion, and his cowboy hats and boots. William worked various jobs; he did construction for over 15 years. William leaves behind his long-life companion, Angela Jackson, mother of his youngest two children out of his 12 children. From oldest to youngest, Roslyn Dubose, Clermont, FL, William Clegg, Atlantic City, NJ, Amy Wiggins Brown, Estero, FL, Toye Tutis, Pleasantville, NJ, Larry Stotts, Pleasantville, NJ, Billie Wyman Page, Mays Landing, NJ, Michael Wiggins, Atlantic City, NJ, Danise Cowell Regley, Pleasantville, NJ, Latoria Ridley, Bridgeton, NJ, Dasson Wiggins, Atlantic City, NJ, Shaperd Wiggins, Atlantic City, NJ, and James Wiggins, Atlantic City, NJ. William will be sadly missed by his family and friends, but will never be forgotten. He was a true legend in his own time. We are left to cherish all his memories. God gained another Angel. We would like to say, "Thank you William, for your time here on earth, RIP, until we meet again", love the Family. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

