West, Floyd Valson, - 90, of New Gretna, went home to be with the Lord July 6, 2020. Floyd was born on the Red River near Vernon Texas November 6, 1929, and grew up in San Antonio. In 1948 Floyd joined the US Coast Guard and was stationed in the Atlantic City area. It was there that Floyd met his wife of 64 years, Betty Lamson. In 1951 Floyd and Betty moved to Betty's hometown of New Gretna. Floyd was employed by Atlantic City Electric Co. He served as mayor of New Gretna from 1972 to 1984. During this time, Floyd fought for the preservation of The Pine Barrens which became the first national reserve in the country. Floyd was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, folk artist, church elder, a friend to those in need, a patriot, and most all a follower of Jesus Christ. Floyd was a member of The Sons of the Republic of Texas. Son of David V. and Bertha R. West. Floyd was predeceased by his brother Terrell and survived by his sisters Billie, Betty, and Bobbie all of San Antonio Texas. Floyd was predeceased by his wife Betty and daughter Marilyn (Scott). Floyd survived raising 4 daughters Barbara, Marilyn, Debra, and Rebecca (Chris). He was grandfather to Sarah (Jason), Emily (Eric), Melissa (Eric), Nathan (Courtney), Cannon, Olivia, and Claire, and 9 great-grandchildren. Graveside Services were held at Miller Cemetery New Gretna and entrusted to Brian L. Maxwell NJ Lic#3834 with the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster PA, in conjunction with Lowenstein Saraceno Funeral Home of Smithville NJ. A celebration of Floyd's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather. Donations may be made to Steele Branch Cemetery C/O Larry Childress 1943 FM 3335 Stockdale TX 78160, or to Billy Graham Evangelistic Assoc. 1 Billy Graham Parkway Charlotte NC 28201. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
