Weiss, Bernard, - 99, of Margate, passed away at home with his wife on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he worked for the federal government for many years until retiring to Margate. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris (nee Sobel). Graveside services will be held privately. Donations in Bernard's memory may be made to either the Wills Eye Glaucoma Fund, 840 Walnut St., Phila., PA 19107, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements and care entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Weiss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries