Weinberger, Kathleen A. (nee Pomroy), - 67, of Folsom, NJ passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Born in Valley Forge, PA she was a longtime South Jersey resident. Kathleen worked for many years for the Hammonton Center. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casinos in Atlantic City to play slot machines, and going to her daughter's home in North Wildwood. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Theresa Pomroy. She is survived by her husband, Charles B. Weinberger, three children, Kathleen Ann Weinberger (John McGlynn), Charles S. Weinberger, and David Weinberger (Nicole), her four grandchildren, Sean, Nick, Haley, and Jeffrey, two sisters, Patricia Coco and Theresa Borrelli, two sisters in law, Elaine Weinberger and Lenore Rivera (Louie). A viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
