Webb, Susan J., - 63, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020. Sue died at home comforted by her partner & wife of 23 years, Pat Cowan. Sue was a big-hearted friend, overly-generous mother and wife, and all around altruistic individual. Sue is survived by her mother (Bernice), brother (Robert), sister (Jane), wife (Pat), and her four children: Jack Wiese and his wife Sarah Wiese, Chuck Hilman, and Shane & Caitlin Cowan. Her friends and relatives are invited to join us in celebrating Sue this Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Linwood Country Club in Linwood, NJ. From 9a-11a, friends and relatives can join in the receiving portion of her memorial service. The memorial service will begin at 11a and will be followed with a luncheon at 12p. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Shore Memorial Cancer Center in honor of Sue. Additionally, there will be a livestream of her memorial service available for viewing online on the funeral home website. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries