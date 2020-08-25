WATKINS, VERNELL JOYCE, - 56 years young, On April 24th, 2019, a Beautiful Soul was called home to rest. VERNELL JOYCE WATKINS was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 1st, 1963 to Alice W. Watkins and Murrell Truth Watkins. She valued education and earned her Bachelor's degree. VERNELL then proudly and professionally enjoyed her career as a Registered Nurse. VERNELL is predeceased by her Father, Murrell Truth Watkins. She leaves to cherish her wonderful and unforgettable memories: her loving Mother, Alice W. Watkins; her loving Brother, Darnell Watkins; as well as a host of other loving Family and Friends. VERNELL was one of a kind and will be dearly missed. Memorial Services of Love and Faith will be held on Saturday ~ August 29th, 2020 at 11:00 am, at New Hope Baptist Church ~ 704-06 Rev. Dr. John W. Howard, Sr. Drive Atlantic City, NJ 08401. At the request of the family, this will be a Service of no more than 100 people attending. All attendees are reminded to please observe Social Distancing and Mask Requirements. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.

