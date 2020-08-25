WATKINS, VERNELL JOYCE, - 56 years young, On April 24th, 2019, a Beautiful Soul was called home to rest. VERNELL JOYCE WATKINS was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 1st, 1963 to Alice W. Watkins and Murrell Truth Watkins. She valued education and earned her Bachelor's degree. VERNELL then proudly and professionally enjoyed her career as a Registered Nurse. VERNELL is predeceased by her Father, Murrell Truth Watkins. She leaves to cherish her wonderful and unforgettable memories: her loving Mother, Alice W. Watkins; her loving Brother, Darnell Watkins; as well as a host of other loving Family and Friends. VERNELL was one of a kind and will be dearly missed. Memorial Services of Love and Faith will be held on Saturday ~ August 29th, 2020 at 11:00 am, at New Hope Baptist Church ~ 704-06 Rev. Dr. John W. Howard, Sr. Drive Atlantic City, NJ 08401. At the request of the family, this will be a Service of no more than 100 people attending. All attendees are reminded to please observe Social Distancing and Mask Requirements. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of VERNELL WATKINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.