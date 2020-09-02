Warren, John Norman, - 77, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ died peacefully in his home while taking an afternoon nap on August 26, 2020. He was born in Long Beach, CA on March 25, 1943. John earned his BS in engineering from University of Houston while simultaneously working at The Manned Space Craft Center, NASA. There, he met his former wife, Leslie, and they both relocated to NJ in 1967, where John spent the rest of his career working as a physicist at the FAA until retirement. John is predeceased by his loving grandfather who was a Texas Legislator, JT Newman. He is survived by his two sisters, Candace Villamaino and Barbara Dye, and his close friend, Sophia McClain. John will be deeply missed by his daughters, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Caton, and Laura Eve Hecht, along with his three grandchildren, Frankie "Gabers" Barber, Naiya Caton, and Rae Caton. Services will be private provided by Wimberg Funeral Home 609-641-0001. John's full obituary can be found at wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.