Walters, Gordon, - 58, of Marmora, went home to the Lord on August 15, 2020. Gordon was born in Jersey City on April 15, 1962, to Alan and Patricia Walters. Beloved brother of Richard, Stewart, Connie (all deceased), Anthony, Matthew; daughter Jessica and grandson Owen. Gordon worked as a professional driver for Gentilini Ford and Just-4-Wheels. He was a member of Abundant Life Church in Seaville. A memorial service will be held in the near future. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home.
