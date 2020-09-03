WALTERS, ERIC R., - 36, of Hammonton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Camden he was a lifelong area resident. Eric was a member of the Laborers Union Local 172 in Folsom. He was a devoted father and his family meant the world to him. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Dominic Mazza; Phyllis and Victor Walters, Sr. Eric is survived by his children, Alivia, Aubrey, Madalyn and Gabriella; his fiancée, Marnique; his parents, Victor and Donna (nee Mazza) Walters, Jr., his brothers, Victor Walters, III his wife Jennifer and their children, Logan, Zachary; Caleb; Jason Walters, Sr. (Rochelle) and his children Lacey, Meadow; Jason Jr., and his maternal grandmother, Helen Mazza. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, 10:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ where a visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help his children at https://gf.me/u/yv3rm8 (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

Tags

Load entries