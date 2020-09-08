Wagner, Lynne Diane, - 62, of Galloway, passed on September 2, 2020, at home, quietly in her sleep, after battling cancer for many years. She is survived by her three brothers, Stephan (Nina) and his son, Alex; Duane (Joanne) and his three children, Jason, Robin (Douglas)(Meehan), and Jessica; and Dennis Lorentson (Nancy). She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Lynne had worked as a hairdresser, real estate agent and held numerous positions at AC casinos, completing her career as a floor boss at the former Taj Mahal. Lynne will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Viewing will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020, between 6 pm to 8 pm, at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, 609-641-0001. Graveside service will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11 am at Bethel Cemetery, 1620 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Gov. Murphy bans smoking indoors at casinos
-
Bryce Harper says: "Don't talk to me like I'm a 5-year-old."
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Beverage service and smoking on casino floors to resume Friday
-
Atlantic City casinos ready for indoor dining to resume
-
Smoking inside Atlantic City casinos returns Friday despite health concerns
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Michael Angelos Classic Painting We take pride in our work! Interior & Exterior Painting…
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.