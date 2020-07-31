Vile, Bonnie Ann, - 59, of Erma, passed away at her home on July 29, 2020. Born in Paterson and formerly of Mahwah, Bonnie summered locally in her youth before becoming an area resident in 1980. She worked as a hair dresser at Elena's Hair Salon in Wildwood Crest for 15 years, and enjoyed golf at Avalon County Club and enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and watching her grandson's wrestling matches. She is predeceased by her parents May (2015) and Robert Nuttall (1997). Bonnie is survived by her daughter Amy (Michael) Leslie, step-son Byron (Jill) Vile, stepdaughter Kristen (Mo) Raza, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and brothers Robert (Susan) Nuttall and James (Cathy) Nuttall. Contributions in Bonnie's memory can be made to the LCMR Wrestling Boosters, 687 US 9, Cape May, NJ 08204. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Vile as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries