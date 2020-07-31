Vile, Bonnie Ann, - 59, of Erma, passed away at her home on July 29, 2020. Born in Paterson and formerly of Mahwah, Bonnie summered locally in her youth before becoming an area resident in 1980. She worked as a hair dresser at Elena's Hair Salon in Wildwood Crest for 15 years, and enjoyed golf at Avalon County Club and enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and watching her grandson's wrestling matches. She is predeceased by her parents May (2015) and Robert Nuttall (1997). Bonnie is survived by her daughter Amy (Michael) Leslie, step-son Byron (Jill) Vile, stepdaughter Kristen (Mo) Raza, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and brothers Robert (Susan) Nuttall and James (Cathy) Nuttall. Contributions in Bonnie's memory can be made to the LCMR Wrestling Boosters, 687 US 9, Cape May, NJ 08204. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Vile as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
After 85 years, an Ocean City bike shop is closing its doors
-
State Police describe 'melee' on Tropicana casino floor that ended with 3 stabbings, robbery
-
Great white pings off coast of Atlantic City and Ocean City Tuesday morning
-
'Nothing has really changed': South Jersey protests continue with Cape May demonstration
-
Galloway Planning Board approves plan for new ShopRite
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.