Vasquez, Anthony L., - 81, of Linwood, died on July 25, 2020, following a brief illness. He was the son of Joseph Vasquez and Cecelia (Ipri) Vasquez. He was born on September 22, 1938, in Philadelphia, PA. He joins his best friend and the love of his life Jeanne (October 7, 2016). He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Joseph Vasquez, and his sister-in-law, Susan Wells. A hard worker his entire life, he left school at the age of 16 to help support his family. He worked at John Wanamaker's Department Store in Philadelphia, moving up the ranks from working in the stockroom to selling women's shoes. After relocating to Linwood, where he resided for 57 years, he worked at Lenox China for over 37 years and in his retirement enjoyed working at the Golden Galleon miniature golf course on the Ocean City boardwalk. While his nickname was Tony, he answered most often to "Daddy" and "PopPop." He is survived by his favorite people; his daughters; Debbie (Steve) Moore, Donna (Bill) Carey, Linda (Scott) Simpson; grandchildren Mandy Wolfe, Samantha Moore, Victoria Carey, Abigail Carey, Caroline Carey, Allison Simpson, David Simpson, his sister-in-law Irene Vasquez, nieces, nephews, and their families. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

