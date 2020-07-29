Varsaci, Rose Marie (nee Pietrofitta), - 85, of Hammonton, Rose Marie Varsaci (nee Pietrofitta) age 85 of Hammonton, NJ passed away Sunday July 26, 2020 at her home. Rose Marie was born and raised in Hammonton. She started working in the clothing business in Hammonton, and went on to work in the Hammonton High School Cafeteria before retiring from Whitehall Labs as a production line worked. Rose Marie loved her home, cooking, baking and spending time with family and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Frank P. Varsaci, parents Thomas G. Pietrofitta and Mary Pietrofitta (nee Pitale) and her brother Frank Pietrofitta. She is survived by her bother Thomas F. Pietrofitta (Linda) of Hammonton, NJ and sister Concetta Ordille (Wayne) of Mountain Top, PA. She will be sadly missed by her nephews, John Ordille (Cindy) of Brigantine, NJ and Thomas Ordille (Sarah) of Hummelstown, PA and Great nieces and nephews, Thomas, Lucas, Kyle and Nicole Ordille and her Care Giver Nat. Family and friends are invited to attend her mass of Christian burial Friday 11:00am At St. Mary of Mt. Carmel parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rose Marie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Legion Riders Post #352 1st & Pennsylvania Ave., Somers Pt. NJ 08244. To Share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
