Umoren, Isaac Bassey, - 75, of Galloway Twp., passed away July 20, 2020. Born in Nigeria, he was educated in the United States, earning his Bachelor in Business Administration from North Texas University and his Masters Degree in Industrial Management from Webster University. He returned to Nigeria to work for the government and chose to return to the United States. He lived in Absecon for 3 years before moving to Galloway 4 years ago. Isaac worked as a district manager with the Press of Atlantic City before his retirement. He was a devout Christian and was an elder with the churches he belonged to since the mid 90's. Currently he was a member of the Absecon Presbyterian Church where he was installed as a ruling elder with the church in 2019, serving on the church's session. His commitment to Christ centered on sharing the Good News through outreach, serving as chair of the Worship Committee and the Spread the Word Committee. In his free time, he enjoyed watching soccer and religious programs on television. Isaac is survived by his wife, Georgina (Usoro) Umoren; his children, Eno Emmanuel Ekpenyong, Mary Umoren, Margaret Umoren, King Umoren, Kufre Umoren, Gerogina Cyril Bassey; his brothers, Elder Effiong B. Umoren, Udo B. Umoren and Edem B. Umoren; his 18 grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10AM to 11AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A graveside service will be conducted immediately afterwards in the church cemetery. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
