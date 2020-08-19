TYRRELL, DOLORES C., - 90, of Ventnor, (formerly of Atlantic City) passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 16, 2020, of natural causes. Born in Philadelphia she moved to the shore where she met and married Harvey "Pete" Tyrrell and raised her family in Atlantic City and Ventnor. Dolores loved to travel, especially her trips to Florida and Hawaii. She also enjoyed her job at Resorts Casino's promotion booth, working there for 15 years. Dolores is survived by her daughters Terri, with whom she resided, and Pat Maffei (Joe), as well as many nieces. Dolores will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery with her late husband. Sgt. Harvey "Pete" Tyrrell ACPD. Due to the pandemic protocols, her family will get together at a later date. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.

