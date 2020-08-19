TROLLI, JOHN A. "Johnny", - 89, of Cape May, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday morning, August 14, 2020, with family by his side, after days of reminiscing and vividly recalling memorable moments of his well lived life. Born in West Cape May on May 18, 1931, Uncle Johnny was a lifelong resident and the best "Buck"-en Uncle ever! A man of honor, Uncle Johnny proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps (1952-1954) and received the National Defense Service Medal. Following his service, he played semi-pro football for the Cape May Rockets, following in the footsteps of his father and brother. Uncle Johnny spent over 30+ years employed at the Magnesite Plant, being the last working employee onsite when the plant closed. Later in life he could be found joined at the hip of his brother Josie, enhancing the beauty of Cape May County while meeting lifelong friends along the way. He was an active member of the Cape Island Deer Club and the Sunset Beach Sportsman's Club. Aside from his family, Uncle Johnny loved the outdoors and hunting, fishing, running his beagles, gardening, and coffee time with his buddies. He is predeceased by his parents, Pep and Margaret (Fiorentino) Trolli; his brother, Josie Trolli; sister-in-law, Betty (Peterson) Trolli; niece, Rita Mae (Trolli) Reagan; and the love of his life, Sissy. Uncle Johnny will be lovingly remembered by his four nieces, Diana (and Steve) Coles; Valerie (and Ray) Salden; Christine (and Ken) Conner and Bonnie Jo (and Bill) Feraco; 10 grand nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews, as well as countless lifelong friends. Relatives and friends will be received from 10am until 11am on Saturday (Aug. 22nd) in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May with Johnny's memorial ceremony for closest friends and family will begin at 11am. His ceremony will take the format of his family and friends sharing memories. Johnny's ceremony will be livestreamed. The livestream will be active at 10:50am and can be accessed by clicking this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/38003906 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 North Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
