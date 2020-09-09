Trader, Robert D., - 79, of Manchester, formerly of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. Robert was born in Philadelphia to the late Robert A. and Alice (nee: Gertrude) Trader on August 12, 1941. He was a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor City. He served four years in the US Navy. While in the Navy, he married his High School Sweetheart on August 3, 1963, Joan A. (nee: Jupin). Robert worked for the USPS for 34 years until his retirement as Postmaster of Leeds Point in 2004. He is predeceased by his brother Jack Kelly and his twin sister Jeannette Adams. Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan A. Trader, his daughter Joan McCall (Peter Powell), his son Edward J. Trader (Elaine), his three grandchildren; Megan Trujillo (Basil), Hudson Trader, and Ethan Trader, his great-granddaughter Ava Trujillo. Services will be private. Info & condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Bryce Harper says: "Don't talk to me like I'm a 5-year-old."
-
Gov. Murphy bans smoking indoors at casinos
-
Smoking inside Atlantic City casinos returns Friday despite health concerns
-
121 Cumberland County DOC employees could be laid off as officials scrap plans for new jail, plan to close current facility
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Beverage service and smoking on casino floors to resume Friday
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.