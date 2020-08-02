Tracey, Bertha L. (Flegel), - of Germania, peacefully left this earth on July 18, 2020 in the home that her late husband, Harry, lovingly built for her. Bertha was a woman of many talents including an accomplished seamstress and when she was not sewing, she was fishing. Bertha was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Bertha was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 43 years, Harry; her parents, Robert and Lillian Flegel; and brother, Thomas. She is survived by a large loving family; her daughters, Holly (Kenneth) Becker, Lillian (Stephen) Schroer, and Fern (Sean) Dever; her stepchildren: David (Corrin) Tracey and Maryann (Gerry) Ivanovs; and her 9 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. For full obituary, please go to wimbergfuneralhome.com.

