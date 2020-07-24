Tingle, Henry Emerson, Sr., - 91, of Galloway, On July 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Julia (nee Bernhardt). Loving father of Henry E. Tingle, Jr. (Linda), Julia De Simone (Ralph), Bernadette Hisel (Rory), Celeste Amundsen (Thomas), Joseph Tingle (Kathleen), Lois Janke (Thomas), Jennifer Chomko (Jeffrey) and the late Mary Louise McLaughlin and Robert Tingle. Devoted grandfather of 22. Cherished great-grandfather of 19. Family and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday 9:15-10:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am The Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Henry's memory may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
