Terpolilli, Antoinette "Dottie" (nee Amoriello), - 89, of Atco, November 22, 1930 July 10, 2020, departed this world to be with God and her deceased family. Born and raised between Waterford, Elm, and Hammonton. Dottie as she was affectionately known was a farm girl at heart working with her parents, siblings, and cousins farming. She also helped her parents in the family grocery/butcher shop in Waterford Works, NJ. In her Youth, Dottie was an avid baseball player playing for a women's team around South Jersey. Later in life, Dottie worked for many years as a buttonhole maker at the Wm. B. Kessler suit factory in Hammonton, NJ, and was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union. Later in life, Dottie worked as a cook at the Greenbriar Nursing Home in Hammonton for many years. Dottie was a prankster and loved a good joke. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends and loved family gatherings. We are going to miss her Sunday gravy. She enjoyed playing slots at the casino, playing bingo, and got real joy from visiting family and friends. Dottie loved volunteer work and did so many years for the Waterford Works Fire Co. bingo nights and at St. Joes School in Hammonton. Dottie also loved watching baseball especially her beloved Phillies. Good or bad games she always rooted for her Phils. Mike Schmidt was her favorite player. Predeceased by her parents Angelo Amoriello (Maria) (nee Ruggerio) brothers and wives Anthony Oropollo (Elsa) James Oropollo (Josephine) Angelo Amoriello (Annie) Michael Amoriello (Angelina) Dominick Amoriello, Louis Amoriello, sister Catherine Tomasco and husband (Louis). She leaves behind her husband of 66 years Pete Terpolilli, her children, Fred Terpolilli (Hammonton, NJ) Maria Terpolilli (Michael) (Northfield, NJ) and David Terpolilli (Toni) (Franklin Twp., NJ) and sister-in-law Lucille Amoriello (Elm, NJ). 6 grandchildren Maria Calvia Picknally (Gabe), Maria Terpolilli, Anthony Terpolilli, Michael Terpolilli (Moya) David Terpolilli (Denise) and Gianna Terpolilli and daughter-in-law Kim Terpolilli, 10 great-grandchildren, Gia, Niko, Julianna, Franco, Sabatino, Giovanni, Julian, Isabella, Louis, and Mia plus many friends, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family in Italy. Dottie loved ALL of them dearly. We are sad she is gone but we will celebrate her life. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Weds. from 9:00-11:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Services will be held at 11:00am with burial to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Antoinette Terpolilli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
