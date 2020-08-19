Teesdale-Cleary, Frances M. (Nee Lyons), - 87, of Sea Isle City, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug 15, 2020. Fran was the beloved wife of Francis X. Teesdale who passed away in 1992 and Joseph A. Cleary who passed away in 2006. She is survived by her loving children Rosemary Stroup, Teresa McDaniel, Gregory Teesdale, Francis X. Teesdale Jr. (Chick), the late Kathleen Teesdale, Joseph Teesdale, Patricia Szkotak, Barbara Johnson, Christopher Teesdale, Brian Teesdale, Sheila Rourke, and James Teesdale; her caring grandchildren Charles and Jacob Stroup, Patrick, Benjamin, Colleen, Maggie, Mack, and Mark McDaniel, G. Michael and Zach Teesdale, Kendra Tang, Megan Curran, and Conor Teesdale, Jacob, Belle, and Lyon Teesdale, Kelli Ann and Tim Fenimore, Eliza Szkotak, Erin, Kevin, and Brian Cloud, Christina Strouse, Ed, Kevin, and Joe Rourke, Grace, Kaylee, Julia, and Olivia Teesdale. Also, surviving are her brother Joseph P. Lyons (Mary) and 11 great-grandchildren. Fran was raised in Upper Darby, PA. Graduate of Mercy Fitzgerald Nursing in 1953. Resident of Sea Isle, NJ. Member of the Catholic Daughters. Relatives and friends are invited to participate in Fran's funeral mass at 10:00 AM on Thurs., Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 4308 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Int. Cape May County Veterans Cemetery 129 Crest Haven Road Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Fran's memory to St. Joseph's R. C. Church would be appreciated by her family. Services will be streamed on the Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home Facebook page. To share your fondest memories of Fran visit www.lifecelebration.com. Family service by Jeffries & Keates of Northfield.
