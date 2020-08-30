Tassone, Dominic V. "Junior", - 91, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully Thursday August 27, 2020. Dominic was born in Hammonton and "Tuner" was one of the last, Middle Rd. Guy's. He graduated from Hammonton High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After being discharge he went to work for the State of NJ Dept. of Transportation in 1953 and retired as a Superintendent in 2005. He was very strong in his Catholic faith and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Pallotti Council and the Holy Name Society and an Usher from St. Joseph Church. He loved to hunt with his brother in law George Bartmer at Moose Head Lake, Maine, golf with his buddies in the over 80 Group and enjoyed dancing and socializing at the Hammonton Senior Citizens. He is predeceased by his parents Dominic and Theresa Tassone, wife Marie K. Tassone (nee Olive) brother Anthony Tassone and his wife Lillian, brother in law Joseph Olive and nephew Brian Haggerty. He is survived by his sisters, Dolores Haggerty of Holyoke, MA, Helen Bartmer,and her husband George of Hammonton, NJ and sister in law Barbara Olive of Hammonton, NJ. His nieces and nephews, Sharon Montalbano (Joesph), Terri Calabria (Mark), Stacey Crescenzo, Anthony Tassone (Laura), Robert Tassone (Jackie), Joseph Tassone, Lilleta Farnso (Sal), Bruce Haggerty, Sean Haggerty, Patricia Haggerty, Debra Haggerty, Doreen Haggerty and Joseph and Jennifer Olive. Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday September 1st, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, St. Joseph Church. Third and French St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish 226 French Street Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
