Taranto, Lorraine "Lori" L. (nee Brown), - of Brigantine, a resident for 30 years, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her parents, Lucy and Charles Brown, and her son, Joseph Charles Taranto. Lori is survived by her children, Theresa, Bernadette, and Charles "Chuckie" and his spouse, Kristin; her nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Lori was employed for 26 1/2 years at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City. "I opened it, and I closed it", where she made many lifelong friends of both employees and patrons. Lori attended daily mass at St. Thomas Church and St. Nicolas of Tolentine, both of which, she was a member. She served as coordinator of Eucharistic Ministers from 1996 until 2016 (20 years). Lori was a 3rd order Franciscan of Divine Mercy Fraternity, where she served on council from 1996 until 2019 as treasurer (23 years). She was a mercy associate for MidAtlantic Mercy Association. Lori loved to travel, which took her to many places around the world. Music and reading were her passion. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 17th from 8:30 to 10:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor 609-965-0357. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 1409 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 333 W County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice, Eves Dr, Marlton, NJ 08053.
