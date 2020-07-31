Sutton, Mary Ann (Marion) nee Merendino, - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on July 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Atlantic City and a lifelong resident of Atlantic County. Mary Ann attended Atlantic City schools, where she met her husband of 53 years, Frank. She was a wonderful person to everyone she ever met. Mary Ann loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild, and her pets, especially Cody in recent years. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Frank, her three sons Frank (Lisa), Tom (Linda "Boo"), and Chris (Becky), her sister Sara (Louie), her grandchildren Alicia, Nina (Jake), Frankie, Tommy, Rachel, Ryan, Jake, Taylor, Connor, Mackenzie, Tyler, and her great-granddaughter Skylar, and many cousins, especially Sarah with whom she was very close, many nieces and nephews, and her many, many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Angelina, her brothers Frank (Grace), Joe (Terri), Nickie, and John (Sandy). A gathering of family and friends are invited to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home's Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, 6609 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

