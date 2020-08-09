Sullivan, Elizabeth R., - 85, of Vail, AZ, passed away peacefully and in the company of family on July 12th, 2020. Elizabeth, who went by Betty, was born in Philadelphia but spent most of her life and raised her family in Somers Point. Betty was the daughter of Harvey Myers and Lillian Clark, and the devoted wife of Harry Sullivan. She loved to travel and loved all things crafting. Betty is survived by her son Michael; daughter-in-laws Marilyn (Harry Jr.), and Cathy (Keith); grandchildren Amy, Jason (Whitney), Ali, and Harry (Erica); and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Harry; sons Harry Jr. and Keith; siblings Harvey, Dorothea, and Charlotte; and her parents. At Betty's request, no service will be held. The family asks that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.
