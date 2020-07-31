Sudol, Donna M. (NEE McMonigle), - 68, of Seaville, NJ, passed away July 29, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Donna moved to Cape May County as a child. She retired from Woodbine Developmental Center and was also the former Welfare Director for Dennis Township. She also worked at Hugits of Cape May Court House and Henny's of Stone Harbor. Donna was a former Republican County Committeewoman and a member of St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Woodbine. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Sudol, Jr.; children: Suzette (Bob) Edmunds, Stanley (Heather) Sudol III, Tonia (Chris) Brown, Allison (Roger) Leith, and Steven (Melissa) Sudol; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Chris, Bobby, Ricky, Dottie, Jack, Dan, and Norma. Donna is predeceased by her parents: Jack and Arlene (formerly Ellison) McMonigle; and siblings: Terri McMonigle, Gayle Migliore, George Malmgren, and Otto Oller. Funeral services will be Monday, July 3, 2020, at St. Casimir's Church, 304 Clay Street, Woodbine, NJ 08270. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Sudol as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

