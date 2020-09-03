Styer, Mary aka "Nana", - 67, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ left us to reunite with her late husband Harry Styer on August 29th, 2020. She was a devout mother, grandmother, and friend. Mary leaves to cherish her memories her four children Toi Hernandez (Timothy), Gwendolyn Yee, Nancy Yee, and Carter Yee Jr., her five grandchildren Vanessa, Kira, Jordan, Jade, and Dionna, as well as her great-granddaughter, Delaney. Her Memorial Service will be held at Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery 109 Route 50, Mays Landing, NJ (Estelle Manor) on Saturday, September 5th at 2:00 pm. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
