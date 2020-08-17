STUMPO, Rosemary C., - 92, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. Rosemary is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (Aug. 20th) at 1:30 pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

