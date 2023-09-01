Stroup, Kathleen Marie — 76, of Absecon, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2023.

She was born in Atlantic City to the late Kenneth and Kathleen Moore and was a resident of Absecon for 50 years.

Kathy, as she was known, spent her early years growing up in Atlantic City. During elementary school, her family moved to Pleasantville, where she graduated from Pleasantville High School and embarked on a career as a secretary at Atlantic City Electric. However, her true calling came when she became a devoted homemaker, dedicating herself to the care and upbringing of her beloved family. Kathy selflessly gave of herself to provide loving care to her daughter Lori, who has special needs, and handled the day-to-day challenges that came with it to the admiration of her family. Whenever you saw Kathy, whether it was at her home, a family event, running errands, an appointment or anywhere, Lori was right there by her side. The two were inseparable until Kathy's passing.

Kathy found solace in attending family gatherings, going to the beach, and delighting in the sounds of music, particularly live music by the Cole Brothers. Nature was her sanctuary, and she took great pleasure in embracing its beauty.

Kathy's memory will forever be cherished by her children, Lynn Latham (Don) and Lori Stroup. She was a source of love and support to her grandchildren, Natalie and Julia Latham. She is also survived by her dear brother, Ken Moore, brothers and sisters-in-law George and Mary Stroup, and John and Patricia Vallauri, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Charles Stroup, and sister-in-law, Gerri Moore.

A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, at the Beacon Evangelical Church in Galloway Township, with a service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township.

The family extends its gratitude to the staff at Seashore Gardens Living Center and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus for the care they provided to Kathy in her final weeks.