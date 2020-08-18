Strazzeri, Giuseppe, - 82, of Ventnor City, NJ passed away on August 14, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to parents Carmelo and Gaetana, on January 16, 1938, in Delia, Sicily. Giuseppe, known to most of you as Joseph, came to America in the mid 60's. Having spent years honing the craft of tailoring in Italy, he came to America looking for work in clothing factories that sprang up around the region. He worked for Cherubino Petti, stitching regulation army coats for roughly 25 cents a pop before opening J&J Tailor Shop in Atlantic City, NJ in 1971 with his best friend and partner, Joseph Vatrella. Offering hand made custom suits, alterations, and dry cleaning, they served the area for nearly 45 years. Giuseppe was one of the many excellent Americans whose spirit and labor make this country possible. He married Dina Gallo, the love of his life, in 1968, who survives him. He is also survived by his son Carmen and his wife Lauren, his daughter Tania and her partner Darrin, his grandson Alessandro and granddaughter Alivia as well as, many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Giuseppe was predeceased by son Joseph Jr, parents Carmelo and Gaetana, and sisters Maria, Concetta and Giuseppina, and brothers Carmelo, Giacomo, and Melchiorre. Giuseppe leaves a legacy that of shared love and life. He was a family man, deeply devoted to his wife and children. He was the definition of a great man, a loving husband, and a doting father and grandfather. He was a gentleman, a man with integrity and strength, which he showed right up to his last days. Giuseppe is both a remembrance of a beautiful life lived and an inspiration to those of us still living. He was deeply loved and will forever live in our hearts. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406. Final commendation and farewell will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heartland Hospice and requests that people make donations in support of Alzheimer's, in lieu of sending flowers to Alzheimer's Association: www.alz.org , By Mail: Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 Att: Donations. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Giuseppe, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.

To plant a tree in memory of Giuseppe Strazzeri as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries