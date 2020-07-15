Stover, Adam, - Sadly, Adam Stover of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away in a tragic auto accident on his way to work on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born in Somers Point, NJ and he was the loving son of Bob and Maureen. Adam was a dedicated State Park Service employee for over 10 years. He always went to work early and ready to start the day. Adam had spent time working at Beeslys Point Bridge and three different State Parks. He was very well-liked by everyone and his calm and quiet demeanor was peppered with some dry humorous one-liners. He always said he would be on his best behavior! He was very fond of parks and open spaces, often staying after work to hike trails. He was determined to get a permanent position with the State Park Service and that goal was realized when he was chosen for a permanent position this past fall. He was so happy and proud to be offered the position, and it showed in his dedication in everything he did. When Adam was a young child he played many sports including; baseball, soccer, street hockey, and basketball and he went on to graduate from Egg Harbor Twp., High School; class of 1996. He had put himself through Vo-Tech for welding and plumbing to develop his skills. He also loved antiquing and football, especially when one of his three favorite teams, the Saints, Raiders, or Bengals, were playing. Adam was a great man who was always there for anyone and ready to lend a helping hand. Adam will be missed and fondly remembered by his parents; Robert & Maureen Stover, brother; Eric (Johnnie) Stover, niece; GiaMarie Stover, nephews; Chandler Stover, Daniel Renfroe, cousin; Marissa Miller, aunt & uncle; Kathie & John Miller, aunt; Eleanor Merando and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother; Mary Dixon-Schneider, paternal grandparents; Frank & Bette (Lloyd) Stover, and uncles; Frank Lloyd Stover, Mike Merando. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Adam's Life Celebration Funeral Service on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 am at Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A viewing will be held at Jeffries & Keates on Friday from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm and on Saturday at 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree in Adam's memory. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Adam, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
