STOTZ , Eleanor L. "Ducky" (nee KOHLER), - 85, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Ducky was a lifelong resident and graduate of Cape May High School. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Stotz (2001), as well as her parents, Frank and Irma Kohler. Ducky is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her two daughters, Nora Stotz and Nanette (and Erling) Berg; one brother, Frank (and Carolyn) Kohler; 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Richard, Amanda, Luke, Eric, and Jason; 8 great-grandchildren, Lilly, Sofia, Dylan, Chase, Alexa, Frankie, Eric, and Jakob; former son-in-law Fran Hickey. Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday (Aug. 20th) from 1:30pm 2:30pm in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington Street, Cape May. Ducky's private funeral ceremony in the form of family and friends sharing thoughts, memories, and love will follow and begin at 2:30pm. Interment Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
