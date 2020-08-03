Stephens, Mable Lorraine, - 90, of Pleasantville, MABLE LORAINE (ARRINGTON) STEPHENS was born inPleasantville, New Jersey on the second of November in the year 1929to the late William Henry Arrington and Rachel Bernice (Green) Arrington. She was 90 years young when she slipped away to dwell in eternity on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:28 a.m. of natural causes. Mable Loraine Stephens leaves to cherish her memory, her 5 children: Isaiah Stephens, Jr. (Dede), Ashe' Stephens, Anthony Lewis Stephens(April), Tracy Mack Stephens (Terri), and Don Cornelius Stephens; 1 brother: Raymond Arrington (Jerri) of Reading, PA; (7) grandchildren:(8) great-grandchildren: as well as host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 , at 11:00AM, viewing at 10AM, at Heavensway Baptist Church 5082 Tremont Ave. EHT, NJ . Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, EHT, NJ Professional services are by Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
To plant a tree in memory of Mable Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
