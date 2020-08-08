Stankiewicz, Barbara J., - 83, of Villas, NJ, since 1972, and formerly of Roxborough, PA, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Thursday, March 19. Barbara was employed by Wildwood Crest as the senior secretary to the tax assessor for 30 years. Left to cherish her memory are her children Michael (Beatrice), Mark (Lora), Stanley, Steven (Cathy), Kenneth, Keith and daughter-in-law Debbie Ridgeway, twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends will be received one hour prior to service, from 10am-11am. A private interment for the family will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
