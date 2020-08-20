Stalworth, Sherman W., - 57, of Pleasantville, passed away August 10, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fl. Sherman was a wonderful father and son who loved spending time with his kids and fishing. He retired from Pleasantville Public Works in 2018. He is survived by his two daughters, DeJa Stalworth and Barbara Bordley, his two sons Sherman W Stalworth Jr. and Andrew Lee and his wife Taeisha Lee and two grandkids Mikai and Malaya Lee. Deceased father, Sherman D. Stalworth, and surviving mother Genise Stalworth and his sisters Linda, Lisa, Anita Stalworth, and Pamela Gonzalez. His surviving brothers, Jimmie Johnson, Gregory, Danny, Troy Stalworth. Deceased siblings, Denise, Frank, and Donna Stalworth. A memorial service will be at a later date.
