Spicer, Robert C. 'Bob', - 94, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Spring Village of Galloway, with the Love of his Life "Kitty" holding his hand. Bob and Kitty were married for 71 years. He was born on January 30, 1926 in Pottsville, PA. He joined the US Navy at the age of 17, fighting in WWII, stationed on the USS Santee. After serving in the US Navy, he settled in Smithville, where he and Kitty met through their Church Choir. After his discharge, Bob went on to refrigeration school and worked for Art Handlers in Atlantic City. Eventually he started his own GE Appliance Repair business 'Genova and Spicer', in Atlantic City. Bob was an avid golfer and a Phillies and Eagles fan. He is well known for being the biggest fan of his grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, Clay and Christine Spicer; brothers, Harold and Jack Spicer; and his sister, Nancy Clayton. Bob is survived by his wife, Katherine (Bowen) 'Kitty'; children, Donna (Michael) Pyle and Bob (Tami) Spicer; grandchildren, Stephanie Jaegly, Kristi and Bobby Spicer; and his great-grandchildren, Autumn and Robert Jaegly as well as many nephews. A visitation will be 10AM to 11AM on Friday, July 31, 2020 with a service conducted at 11AM at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Burial will follow at Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Last Salute Military Funeral Honors, 256 Aschwind Ct., Galloway, NJ 08205. The Spicer family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Spring Village and Grace Hospice for the special care given to Bob during his illness. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

