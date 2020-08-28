Spencer, Jeanette E. (née Hudson), - 89, of Port Republic, NJ passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Burlington NJ to the late Irene and Harry Hudson, Jeannette resided for many years in Port Republic and Vernon, Florida. A quiet and gentle soul, Jeanette dedicated her life to her loving husband and family. She will be sadly missed by her husband, William who was her dedicated and loving husband for 68 years. Jeanette will also be missed by her brothers, William and Robert Hudson, her children, William (Mary); Kathleen (Robert); Keith (Sherri); Francine, and her 10 grandchildren and extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.boakesfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries