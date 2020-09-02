SPARKS, Michael L., - 59, of North Cape May, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2020, at home. Mike worked as an engineer for the Delaware River and Bay Authority (Cape May Lewes Ferry). He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas Sparks and Hazel Sparks Walker; and his brother, Joseph Sparks. Mike is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife, Susan (nee Feitz); his two daughters, Veronica (and Eric) Walsh and Brittany (and Brandon) Willis; siblings, Donna Sparks Bennet and Kathleen (and Bobby) Little; five grandchildren, Aubrey, Haley, Kyra, Jackson, and Gavin; three stepdaughters, Amie Schroder, Erin (and Joe) Ridgway and Rachel Taylor. Relatives and friends will be received on September 19th (Saturday) from 10am until 11am in the Seashore Community Church, 446 Seashore Rd., Cape May (Lower Twp.) with Mike's memorial ceremony to follow and begin at 11am. Mike is being buried in the state that he loved, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Seashore Community Church, 446 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
