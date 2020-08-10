Sooy, Robert E., - 87, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 7, 2020. Born on May 9, 1933, in Atlantic City, NJ. He was the son of the late Robert and Anne Sooy. Bob grew up in Atlantic City and attended Holy Spirit High School. He married the love of his life, Helen, on September 20, 1952, with whom he shared 62 years before her passing in 2014. In 1955 they moved to Brigantine and raised their family. Bob retired from the City of Brigantine and in later years he worked at Storybook Land where he greatly enjoyed being surrounded by the laughter of children. He was a devout Catholic and a Eucharistic minister for The Church of St. Katherine Drexel. Bob is survived by his five children, Bob (Sally), Michele Santoro (John), Joe (Susan), Mike (Carolyn), and John, his ten grandchildren, Michael (Becky), Steven (Jacgueline), Kevin (Amanda), Keith, Erik, Katie (Doug), Melissa (Kevin), Ethan, Julianne, and Kyle. He is also survived by his nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Tuesday, August 11, from 6 pm until 8 pm at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. A private mass and Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 12th at 11:30 am at the Church of St Katherine Drexel, 6075 W. Jersey., Egg Hbr Twp., NJ 08234. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: "Special Olympics New Jersey", 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or online at www.sonj.org Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
