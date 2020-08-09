Somers, Maureen, - 84, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 after a long illness. The oldest of six children, Maureen was born in Atlantic City, NJ to James P. Walsh and Mildred Helen (Bebop) Walsh (Leeds). She married the love of her life, a handsome sailor from Maine, David E. Somers. Together, Dave and Maureen built a beautiful life full of love and memories. What a great cook she was, serving fabulous meals at our family gatherings. Maureen loved Christmas and spread that joy to her family and grandchildren. Her Christmas stockings filled with treasures and surprises for the grandchildren were most memorable. Maureen also enjoyed volunteering at Villa Raffaella in Pleasantville and her monthly lunch with her high school friends. Her father and mother, sister Eileen Maury and brother James Walsh, predecease Maureen. She is survived by her husband of 64 years David, her four children, David Jr. (Carol), James (Maryann), Kathleen Voss (favorite), and Carol Tidwell (Brian), her six grandchildren; David III (Janine), Jacqueline Somers, Carly O'Hagan (Michael), Chelsea Voss (Tyler Merker), Nicolette Somers and Lauren Somers. Maureen had the pleasure of welcoming three great grandchildren, Kensley Somers, Everett Somers and Asher O'Hagan. Maureen was close to her sisters, Catherine Meighan, Helen France (Craig), Theresa Sprouse (Bill), sisters-in-law Sabina Walsh and Marge Maury, along with many nieces and nephews. Maureen loved her extended family in Maine and Connecticut too. Special thanks to Mom's loving caregiver, Sonnie, who our mother adored. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road in Northfield. Please be sure to follow the proper social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Villa Raffaella, 917 South Main St., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Most Popular
-
Police-involved shooting near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border
-
WATCH: Construction crews prep for the demolition of Trump Plaza
-
Stockton student's background image during Zoom meeting prompts formal complaint
-
Tornado, downed trees, widespread power outages seen across South Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias batters Northeast
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: Murphy tightens restrictions on indoor gatherings to 25 people
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.